Graham Reed selected in Plymouth Moor View by Lib Dems

Congratulations to Graham Reed, newly selected as the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) for the Plymouth Moor View constituency.

Graham Reed said:

I stood as the Liberal Democrat candidate for the Plymouth Sutton and Devonport constituency in 2015 and for Moor View in 2017. I am delighted to have another chance to represent you, the residents within the City. I am lifelong supporter of liberal values and have always fought for these basic, core principals and goals: a fairer voting system to ensure everyone has a true democratic representation, a strong and competent economy, a sustainable environment, good housing, proper education and health care for all of us. I strongly support co-operative owned businesses and societies and am a director for Tamar Energy Community, an energy-saving co-op in Tavistock that is fighting climate change.

I have worked for many years, manufacturing scientific apparatus for industry and science. I gained a degree in politics and became a city councillor for five years. That work, representing local people in the community, gave me valuable experience and understanding to be able to tackle the major issues facing Plymouth and the West Country.

I will campaign diligently to implement these core principles. Plymouth Liberal Democrats are proud of our record in our share of serving communities across Devon. We must broadcast to the electorate that our policies deserve to be supported by your vote, turning them into Parliamentary action.

Labour proved it cannot be trusted on the economy or Europe and the Tories are continuing to damage our future prosperity through their in-fighting over Brexit. The result will emaciate our care system, education and the NHS.