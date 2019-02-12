All-women line up for Lib Dems in South Gloucestershire

Liberal Democrat members in South Gloucestershire have selected their Prospective Parliamentary Candidates (PPCs) for the Filton and Bradley Stoke and the Kingswood constituencies, after re-selecting Claire Young in January for Thornbury and Yate constituency.

Louise Harris, councillor for Dodington Ward was selected for Filton and Bradley Stoke, whilst Dine Romero, Liberal Democrat Group Leader on Bath & North East Somerset Council, won the contest for Kingswood.

Louise Harris, recent winner of a council by-election, said:

It’s a great honour to become the candidate for Filton and Bradley Stoke. I’m looking forward to speaking about Lib Dem priorities and values in the area. We know that South Gloucestershire and the country have been let down by the Conservatives on education, the NHS, local services and Brexit, and I’m eager to listen to residents about their concerns.

Dine Romero said:

The Kingswood constituency is an area with two stories. There are areas of new development here with a commuting population who will be feeling very nervous about their jobs as we approach Brexit day, and there is another group living with deprivation in their community who want answers to Conservative austerity. The Lib Dems demand better than Brexit, which will only make that struggle worse.

Claire Young adds:

I’m delighted to stand alongside a team of talented women for the Lib Dems for the second election in a row. Voting Lib Dem here is a positive choice against the usual disappointing palate of bland politicos that will fill the Conservative and Labour tickets. Across our area, people are starting to demand better from Westminster, and I know Louise and Dine can provide it.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

