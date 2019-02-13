Universal basic income, radicalism and new parties: pilot podcast #3



Welcome to the third, and still possibly last, pilot edition of a new political podcast featuring former Lib Dem Voice editor Stephen Tall and, er…, former Lib Dem Voice editor Mark Pack.

We may still be without a name, and I may still be mostly succeeding in stopping Stephen talking about Brexit, but this time we do kick off with a policy discussion: the pros and cons of a universal basic income.

A few follow-up links for what we discussed:

And if you have a better name for the show that our suggestions at the end, please do let us know…

If you liked our show, you can find it on Anchor, Breaker, Google Podcasts, iTunes, Overcast, Pocket Casts, RadioPublic, Spotify or Sticher. Please do subscribe and rate/review – it helps others find the podcast too. Thank you!