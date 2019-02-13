Advertisements
Political

Universal basic income, radicalism and new parties: pilot podcast #3

The As Yet Unnamed Political Podcast - Stephen Tall and Mark Pack
Welcome to the third, and still possibly last, pilot edition of a new political podcast featuring former Lib Dem Voice editor Stephen Tall and, er…, former Lib Dem Voice editor Mark Pack.

We may still be without a name, and I may still be mostly succeeding in stopping Stephen talking about Brexit, but this time we do kick off with a policy discussion: the pros and cons of a universal basic income.

A few follow-up links for what we discussed:

And if you have a better name for the show that our suggestions at the end, please do let us know…

If you liked our show, you can find it on Anchor, BreakerGoogle Podcasts, iTunesOvercastPocket CastsRadioPublicSpotify or Sticher. Please do subscribe and rate/review – it helps others find the podcast too. Thank you!

Advertisements

There are no comments

Share your views

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.