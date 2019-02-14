Conservatives win this week’s one council by-election in Wales
Only one council by-election this week: a Conservative defence in Wales, and it’s without a Liberal Democrat candidate alas even though there was a Lib Dem last time.
Rhoose, Vale of Glamorgan
Worth noting that the Conservative candidate was Andrew R.T. Davies, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives 2011-18 and a member of the Welsh Assembly since 2007. People sometimes have mixed views about those who seek to hold elected office at multiple levels, but in general, it’s good to a former party leader viewing local government as being worth their time.
