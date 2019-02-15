Former Royal Marine Commando Bruce Wilson has been selected by the Liberal Democrats as the party’s Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) for Edinburgh North and Leith.

Bruce Wilson served as a Captain in the Royal Marines Commandos before becoming active in politics. Prior to joining the armed forces, Bruce Wilson completed an undergraduate degree in Economics and a MSc in Strategic Studies, both from Aberdeen University.

Now working as part of Standard Life in a project management role, in his spare time, he enjoys hill-walking and is enthusiastic about the great outdoors, whatever the weather.

Bruce Wilson said:

Edinburgh is a great place to live and work but there is so much more that needs to be done to help everyone in the constituency. I recognise we have a lot of work to do but know that we can earn success in North and Leith. North and Leith voted resoundingly to remain in the EU and, seeing how the SNP and Labour have dithered, I stand proud as a Lib Dem that we have been consistent in seeking an Exit from Brexit.

Willie Rennie, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems, said:

A snap general election could be just around the corner so it’s important that Liberal Democrats are recruiting the best of the best. Bruce Wilson is exactly the high calibre of candidate that Parliament needs more of. He would be a tenacious MP with the energy and commitment that is required to represent this area. What’s more he’s a passionate pro-European, standing up for the overwhelming majority of people in Edinburgh who voted to remain in the EU. No matter the weather he’ll be out and about, getting to grips with the issues that matter to people in Edinburgh North and Leith.

