Jill Reilly selected by Liberal Democrats in in Edinburgh East

Following the news of Bruce Wilson’s selection in Edinburgh, we now have news of another Liberal Democrat PPC selection in the city: Jill Reilly for Edinburgh East.

As a project manager, Jill Reilly has worked in both the public and private sector, including healthcare, transport, justice and financial services. Currently, she is managing a programme of work at Standard Life Assurance.

Jill Reilly has also volunteered with several charities, including working with children from deprived areas, immigrants and employment preparation. She has also carried out voluntary work with orphans affected by AIDS in Uganda, conservation work in Namibia and with an NGO in Cameroon. She holds an MA in applied social science (Glasgow) and an MSc in Information Technology with Business. In her spare time, Jill enjoys open water swimming, running and bike touring. She also has recently taken up oil painting, renewing her love of art from school.

Jill Reilly said:

In 2018 I have managed to speak to a lot of people in Edinburgh East. Issues that bother us range from traffic, potholes, the SNP’s garden tax, Scottish independence, a lack of integrity in politics and of course Brexit. In 2019 I look forward to playing a part in resolving some of these issues… While Britain is in crisis over Brexit, my international experience has shown me that we cannot take any good fortune for granted. I am a European at heart and Edinburgh East voted 72% to remain in the EU. At a national level the Liberal Democrats have led the way in ensuring we don’t walk away from Europe without a fight.

Willie Rennie, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems, added:

A snap general election could be just around the corner so it’s important that Liberal Democrats are recruiting talented and dedicated candidates who will demand better for their communities. Jill Reilly would be a tenacious MP with a true social conscience. What’s more, she’s a passionate pro-European, standing up for the overwhelming majority of people in Edinburgh East who voted to remain in the EU. Edinburgh East needs an MP who will put the issues that the public care about first, not another SNP politician focused on independence at all costs.

