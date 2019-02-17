Jo Swinson: we battled constantly with the Conservatives over employment rights

If we are to claim the successes of our time in government, we need to own the failures of it too. We lost too many arguments. When they fought dirty, we were too nice.

So said Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader and former minister Jo Swinson late last year, as I reported in Lib Dem Newswire #117.

An example of what Jo Swinson means by that in practice played out recently on Twitter when she took Theresa May to task: