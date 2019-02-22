Shazu Miah reselected by Liberal Democrats in Wyre Forest

Cllr Shazu Miah, who fought the constituency at the 2017 general election, has been reselected as Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Wyre Forest.

A solicitor and a councillor since 2016, Shazu Miah has challenged party members to make every effort to break the Conservative Party’s grip on the District Council at the all-out elections this May:

We are getting a fantastic response on the doorstep with people from across the District rushing to tell us how badly they need a change. We have to ask every member to make the maximum effort so that we can fulfil the wishes of those residents; I’m going to work flat out and I challenge all of you to join me!

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

