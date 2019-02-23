Another local councillor joins the Liberal Democrats, this time from Labour

Following the switch from Conservative to Liberal Democrat of a councillor in Somerset earlier this week, now we have news of a councillor joining from Labour in North East Lincolnshire:

Councillor Walker, who was born and bred on Oxford Street in the East Marsh, said that he was excited to form an even closer working relationship with fellow ward councillors [and Liberal Democrats] Kay Rudd and Steve Beasant.

He said: “While I have been a member of the Labour Party, I have always worked closely with my fellow ward councillors Kay and Steve, and this move is really about making that relationship even stronger for the benefit of the residents of the East Marsh.

“This is about putting the community first and working for them.

“There are often times within the council you see councillors who think that they are the bee’s knees, but they have no idea what the problems are that their residents are having to deal with on a daily basis. That is not what it is like with Kay and Steve, who know the East Marsh inside out.”