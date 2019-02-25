Louise Potter selected by the Liberal Democrats in Horsham

Horsham’s Liberal Democrats have selected Louise Potter as their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC).

Louise Potter, who went to school locally, now teaches history and politics at a school in Crawley. She helped organise the Liberal Democrat campaign for both the county council elections and the snap general election in 2017, and has run a number of street stalls in Horsham, including several in support of the People’s Vote campaign.

She is also standing as the Lib Dems’ candidate for Broadbridge Heath at the Horsham District Council elections in May.

Louise Potter said:

It is a great privilege to have been selected as the Horsham Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the Liberal Democrats. I believe that we can win in Horsham and I am really excited to get started. We live in an affluent town but, beneath the surface, there are many for whom life is hard. There are those who cannot afford a home of their own. There are those who cannot get the support that they need for their mental health condition or who struggle to find care for their elderly parent. Our children’s education is being put at risk by the unprecedented funding crisis that our schools are facing. There are local businesses who face a very uncertain future if Brexit goes ahead, along with those in our community who fear that they will no longer be welcome in the country that they call home. I will always fight for these people.

Lesley Hendy, chair of the local party, added:

Congratulations to Louise Potter who became our PPC at the hustings on Friday. Since she joined the Liberal Democrats, Louise has been an energetic and active member of the local party. She has shown her reliability and commitment in everything thing she has done and her willingness to stand as our PPC shows her dedication to national as well as local politics. She fulfils the party’s promise for ‘a fair, free and open society’.

