Political

Two thoughts on Chris Williamson

First, what the (at time of writing) Labour MP Chris Williamson has said about his earlier comments regarding anti-Semitism, doesn’t really count an apology. That is because:

Second, this latest ugly incident is a reminder to people in all parties about how important it is to have effective complaints and disciplinary processes. That’s particularly relevant to the Liberal Democrats, as we’re still working through reforming – and greatly improving – our own processes. That’s a piece of work in progress, and very much needs to become a piece of work completed later this year.

Advertisements

There are no comments

Share your views

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.