Political

No, Jo Swinson didn’t rebel over the Lib Dem European policy

Houses of Parliament from across the Thames - CC0 Public Domain

The Scotsman explains why the Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader was recorded voting different from fellow Lib Dem MPs last night:

The party’s deputy leader was shown to have supported a Labour amendment to the Government’s Brexit motion on Wednesday night, according to the division list…

The Scottish MP’s apparent defiance of her party’s policy raised eyebrows in Westminster, but a party source said it was a “genuine mistake”.

She was the only Lib Dem MP to support the policy.

Advertisements

There are no comments

Share your views

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.