No, Jo Swinson didn’t rebel over the Lib Dem European policy

The Scotsman explains why the Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader was recorded voting different from fellow Lib Dem MPs last night:

The party’s deputy leader was shown to have supported a Labour amendment to the Government’s Brexit motion on Wednesday night, according to the division list…

The Scottish MP’s apparent defiance of her party’s policy raised eyebrows in Westminster, but a party source said it was a “genuine mistake”.

She was the only Lib Dem MP to support the policy.