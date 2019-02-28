Martin Sawyer selected by Lib Dems for Northampton North

At a meeting earlier this week, businessman and campaigner Martin Sawyer was chosen by local party members to be the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) for Northampton North.

Martin Sawyer said:

I am pleased and humbled to be given the chance to stand up for people in my home town and to argue the case for a change of direction in our country. I despise injustice and unfairness and I will fight against the dismantling of the NHS and fight for better integration between our health and social care services. I will fight for a fairer education system that gives all our children the opportunities they need to make the most of their lives, regardless of where they were born. The climate change clock is ticking, we need to do more at a national and local level to rein-back man-made global warming.

Local party chair, Alastair Thomson, added:

We look forward to working alongside Martin to highlight the failures of the Conservative government and hold Labour to account for failing to provide an effective opposition.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

