Labour fails to dent Conservative majority in this week’s one by-election
Only one council by-election to report on this week, a Conservative defence in Gloucestershire following the death of Penny Wride.
Berkeley Vale, Stroud
Mike Stayte, who has stood here for the Liberal Democrats before, was the candidate this time:
I am standing as a Liberal Democrat because I share the political views of the Party and will support the Party’s policies … However, I believe a local Councillor’s prime responsibility is to the people in their ward. Making sure that new housing is in the right place, is sustainable and is affordable for local people is going to be a key task for all of us in the next few years and to ensure that this happens I am committed to working with Town and Parish Councillors and other Berkeley Vale District Councillors, even if they are not from my own party.
It’s notable how Labour didn’t make progress. In a Conservative ward with a similar majority and the Lib Dems in second, such a contest would have seen the Lib Dems with high hopes of winning – and those hopes over the last year often realised.
Do you find these posts and my other content useful? If so you can make a small one-off donation to help cover the costs of running this site and associated email lists via PayPal here or sign up for a small monthly donation via your debit card/bank account here. Thank you!
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
Get by-election results by email
If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:
There are no comments