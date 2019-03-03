What should be the Liberal Democrat red lines?



Whatever comes of the current somewhat awkward and half-public courtship rituals between the Liberal Democrats and The Independent Group (with the latter having a weakness for negging*), it is likely that at some point there will be some serious talking to be had.

I’m currently running a survey (link here to take part) on what party members would like the outcome of such talks to be, and also what they expect it to be. But alongside that… what do you think the Liberal Democrat red lines should be when it comes to policy?

Backing major changes to our democracy is run, including the voting system, is a likely obvious one. But what else?

Fire away…

* Top tip for any TIGers reading this: remember to call us Liberals for double negging points.