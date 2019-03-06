Momentum has today been fined multiple times by the Electoral Commission for failing to comply with electoral finance law:

Momentum has been fined a total of £16,700 by the Electoral Commission, the political finance regulator, for multiple breaches of electoral law. The fines concern an inaccurate 2017 general election spending return and failures to report donations accepted as a ‘members association’ outside of an election period. We have now concluded that Momentum: failed to submit a spending return that was complete and accurate. It has been fined £12,150 for this offence

omitted £22,958.46 of reportable donations from a post poll donation report. It has been fined £2,700 for this offence

failed to provide the required declaration to accompany their post poll donations report. It has been fined £250 for this offence

failed to provide all required invoices with their spending return. It has been fined £250 for this offence

The Electoral Commission also drew attention to Momentum’s failure to fully cooperate with its investigation:

