Rare Green Party gain in council by-election



Only the one council by-election this week, a Conservative seat in southern England.

Haddenham and Stone, Aylesbury Vale

This year’s May elections for Aylesbury Vale have been cancelled, as part of the plans to create a new unitary Buckinghamshire Council next year. This may, therefore, be the last time there is a vote for Aylesbury Vale Council.

Jim Brown stood for the Liberal Democrats:

Jim Brown is our candidate for the Haddenham and Stone AVDC by-election. Jim lives in Haddenham and works as a manager in the Ambulance Service. He is also a volunteer director of the service company that manages the public areas on the Chilworth Park development working with contractors to keep residents’ costs down. Jim’s message is to build communities, not just new housing: “It’s time for change in our area. The Liberal Democrats are the most opposition and are regularly holding the Tories to account over their mismanagement. I want to look after the interests of local people.”

The result? A rare Green Party gain with a huge swing:

