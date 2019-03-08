Yet another councillor switches to the Lib Dems

Following the news from East Devon, Beverley, Lincolnshire and Somerset in the last fortnight, now Councillor Alan Britten in Horsham, West Sussex has switched to the Liberal Democrats.

Although a Leave voter in the 2016 referendum, Cllr Alan Britten has since been won over by the Liberal Democrat position on Europe as he explained to the local paper when announcing his switch of party:

Alan Britten, who is chairman of North Horsham Parish Council and was first elected to [Horsham District Council] in 2015 in Roffey North, described being impressed by the “cogent, sensible and well-thought out” contributions from opposition members at meetings. On a number of occasions he has found himself agreeing more with the Lib Dem approach and if he wanted to stand again felt he would have to “think seriously about changing parties”… While he was in favour of joining the common market, he voted to leave in 2016 as he did not support the increase in political strength of the EU. But now he said: “I always tend to lean towards safety and if we are giving up a safety net for the sake of politics then I can’t subscribe to that … [The Lib Dems] are offering a bit of an alternative and one of the reasons it strikes me is that the Lib Dems are more willing to step back and think of the consequences not just on the EU but other things going on in local government.” [West Sussex County Times]