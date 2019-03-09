Mark Williams re-selected by Liberal Democrats in Ceredigion

Former Liberal Democrat MP Mark Williams has been re-selected as the Welsh Liberal Democrat Westminster candidate for Ceredigion.

He joins Tessa Munt and Andrew George to become the third former Liberal Democrat MP to be selected by the party in this Parliament.

Mark Williams was MP for Ceredigion 2005-2017 and has remained an active local campaigner since, leading the protests against the closure of the Bodlondeb Care Home in Aberystwyth. He lost the seat by just 104 votes in 2017 to Plaid Cymru.

Commenting on his selection Mark Williams said:

It’s truly humbling that party members have chosen me to contest the Ceredigion constituency once more and I am proud to be part of the Welsh Liberal Democrat team for Mid-Wales. It’s been very disappointing to see that our council, led by Plaid Cymru, have overseen vital services like the Bodlondeb care home being closed. Services like this are vital to our communities and we need to stop letting parties sit back and just blame Westminster for decisions they take. The Welsh Liberal Democrats are committed to demanding better. We want to see a Wales where green energy is championed, where we support our farmers and rural communities, and where no one should have to grow old feeling isolated and alone. “These are the values I have long championed and hope the voters of Ceredigion will give me the opportunity to return to Westminster to continue to fight for a better and fairer Wales.

Commenting on the result, Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said:

I am really pleased that Mark has been re-selected to contest Ceredigion. Mark has long been a passionate local campaigner and has always stood up for people right across Ceredigion. Mark was a brilliant MP and his voice has been noticeably missed in the House of Commons. I look forward to joining him on the campaign trail and can’t wait to see him return and represent his constituency once more.

