Jamie Bennett selected by Liberal Democrats for Worthing West
Many years back Jamie Bennett caused a bit of a stir locally by standing in a parish council as a Liberal Democrat rather than an independent. He is now chair of Rustington Parish Council and the party’s newly selected Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Worthing West:
I’m honoured to have been selected as the Worthing Lib Dems Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Worthing West. I will work tirelessly for a fairer more equal country and ensuring Worthing, Ferring, East Preston & Rustington’s voice is heard.
There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.
Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections
If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)
There are no comments