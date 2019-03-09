Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds has been selected to be the party’s Westminster candidate for Brecon & Radnorshire, a constituency that may be facing a Parliamentary by-election.

Jane Dodds has been Welsh Liberal Democrat leader since 2017 and was selected to be the candidate by local party members in an all-member ballot.

The party made gains locally in recent local elections and holds the Brecon & Radnorshire seat in the Senedd with Kirsty Williams.

Commenting on her selection Jane Dodds said:

I am really pleased that members from across Brecon and Radnorshire have put their trust in me to be their candidate for Westminster and I am proud to be part of the Welsh Liberal Democrat team for Mid-Wales. Brecon and Radnorshire is being let down by our existing Conservative MP. Under the Conservatives, we’ve seen a sharp increase in cases of homelessness, the botched rollout of Universal Credit continues and, with only 20 days to go, we still don’t even know what is going to happen with Brexit. The Welsh Liberal Democrats demand better than this debacle. We want to see a Wales which is fairer, international and puts a new green economy at the heart of everything we do. I think I bring a new perspective on the issues which affect people in our communities and I look forward to working with our great Liberal Democrat Councillors and those who share our liberal values to bring about real and effective change which genuinely changes our society for the better.

Commenting on the result Welsh Liberal Democrat Assembly Member Kirsty Williams said:

Jane is a passionate community campaigner and I’m really pleased she has been selected to represent Brecon and Radnorshire. Through Richard Livsey and Roger Williams we have a proud tradition of Liberal Democrat MPs fighting our corner in Westminster. It’s a tradition that needs to be restored. I look forward to working alongside Jane as we stand up for values of tolerance, openness and opportunity.

Also commenting on the result Cllr James Gibson-Watt, leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats on Powys County Council and former Parliamentary candidate, said:

Jane is a brilliant candidate who would make an amazing MP for Brecon and Radnorshire. She would be an MP who stands up for our values, raises our issues and offers real hope and change to people across Brecon and Radnorshire. She has the drive and vision we need to reinvigorate our efforts and reclaim the seat from the Conservatives. I’m proud to give her my full support and look forward to working with her to demand better for communities across the constituency.

