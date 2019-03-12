Jo Waltham selected by Liberal Democrats for Devizes

At the weekend, Jo Waltham was selected by the Devizes Liberal Democrats to be their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate.

Local party chair James Kay said:

I am very pleased to announce on behalf of the Executive Committee that members selected Jo Waltham to the position of Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the Devizes Constituency. Jo lives in Marlborough and has worked hard for the local Party since joining during the General election campaign in 2017. We look forward to giving her our support in building the Liberal Democrat vote within the constituency in the run up to the next General Election, whenever that may be.

Jo Waltham runs a web design agency which is based in Marlborough. On being selected she said:

I’m thrilled and honoured to be selected by the Liberal Democrats in my home constituency of Devizes. I joined the party in 2017 to help campaign during the snap election. I could see we needed a local candidate to make headway in this “safe” Conservative seat, and with the support of the local executive, I put myself forward. Devizes is a beautiful, rural constituency, but essential services are suffering due to cuts to Wiltshire Council’s budget. I’ve campaigned to reduce the long travel times children with special educational needs are forced to endure, and to stop the nearest special school being closed and children being sent even further. The cuts are continuing and the most vulnerable in society are suffering the most. It’s time the Tory policy on local government funding was changed and the crisis in SEND (Special Educational Need and Disability) funding was addressed.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

