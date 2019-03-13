Rick Eling selected for Ludlow constituency by Liberal Democrats

Luldow, held for the Liberal Democrats by Matthew Green 2001-5, has a new Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliament Candidate (PPC): Rick Eling.

Following his selection, Rick Eling said:

We don’t know when the next election will come, but when it does the Liberal Democrats will be fighting right here to offer voters a real choice. The Tories’ lacklustre local record shows they take this seat for granted. Ludlow deserves better, and we demand better.

He has particular policy interests in rural youth services and reform of the tax and benefits system. Rick Eling has made his home in Church Stretton for the last three years, although his work helping the UK’s largest network of financial planners invest people’s savings takes him all over the country. He has worked in financial planning for thirteen years, following six years as an officer in the Royal Navy and a degree in English Literature. He is a keen motorcyclist and former ‘Blood Bike’ medical courier, photographer and writer.

Tony Blench, chair of the executive of the Ludlow Liberal Democrats said:

Rick brings vision and energy to his role and has the talent to lead us through the current crisis in national politics. He has the wholehearted backing of the local party and we will do all we can to support our vigorous new candidate.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

