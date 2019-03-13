Conservative turned Independent councillor joins the Liberal Democrats

Continuing the pattern across the country in the last few weeks, this week brings news of another councillor joining the Liberal Democrats.

East Suffolk Liberal Democrats report:

Today we are pleased to welcome Waveney District Cllr Paul Light to the Party. A former Independent councillor, Paul brings with him a long and distinguished period of public service as the councillor representing the residents of the Carlton Colvile seat on Waveney District Council and Carlton Colville Town Council.

Paul was the former Conservative councillor for Carlton Colville for 11 years, and resigned to stand as an independent…

Paul is proud to be one of the few councillors who keeps in touch with his voters – just like a Lib Dem, in fact!