New opportunities to volunteer to help the Liberal Democrats

A batch of volunteer roles requiring specialist skills has just been advertised by the party. They are a great way to help the party and to get more involved if you wish, so here are the details:

A NEW ROLE FOR SUPER-FUNDRAISERS: THE TREASURER’S AMBASSADOR

The party must prioritise fundraising to ensure we can make a powerful electoral impact, creating a level playing field with other parties. The Federal Treasurer, Lord (Mike) German, is keen to bring in the professional fundraising expertise which we know some members have and are able to offer on a flexible volunteer basis.

We’re seeking a small number of skilled and practised fundraisers who are confident with major donor relationship-management and raising five-figure sums. Mike will lead and advise, agreeing discussion with you where and how best you can help, but the thrust of the role will be working across your local area to suggest techniques and tactics, mentor candidates and develop prospects and new donors.

The role is voluntary and part-time but travel costs can be recovered. Volunteers will benefit greatly from what they learn about fundraising culture and know-how in a role central to helping deliver the party’s strategy – as well as acquiring skills that can help support CVs. Volunteers will also be invited to the Treasurer’s Dinner at Conference and other federal events.

If you are interested in this important role please email Mike.German@libdems.org.uk.

VOLUNTEER FOR THE FEDERAL FINANCE AND RESOURCES COMMITTEE (FFRC)

The Federal Finance and Resources Committee (FFRC) is seeking volunteers to help provide specialist expertise as part of working groups looking at the following areas:

Equal opportunity employment/recruitment, and staff disciplinary/grievance procedures.

Employment contracts, in particular the tax treatment of expenses, benefits in kind, etc.

HQ IT costs and IT infrastructure.

Generating affinity income through commercial partnerships (e.g. LD Credit Cards etc.)

Volunteers should share the party’s values, should not have been previously expelled from the party, and need not be current party members although membership is desirable. Because of the confidential nature of some of the work, volunteers will be asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Volunteers should have relevant specialist knowledge in one or more of the above areas and can apply for membership of more than one group if they wish. An indication of a desire to chair a working group would also be helpful. The working groups will arrange their own meetings and will report back with their recommendations to FFRC at one or more monthly meetings. It is expected that the working groups will mostly conduct their business by email and telephone conference calls.

To find out more or to express your interest, please contact the FFRC chair, Anthony Harris, at anthonywharris@hotmail.com using the Subject Line ‘FFRC WORKING GROUPS’.