If you are a Liberal Democrat, chances are you might be getting excited now about who the next leader of the Liberal Democrats will be.

So here’s what you should do.

The better the Liberal Democrat result in the May council elections, the better the start your favoured pick will have if they win.

It’s one of the most promising years in a generation for Liberal Democrat gains.

But those gains won’t come automatically.

So help make sure that if your favoured pick wins, they have a great starting point:

Donate to the ALDC Local Election Appeal here.