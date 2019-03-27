The library of rare colors: The Forbes Pigment Collection
More educative entertainment from Tom Scott:
The Forbes Pigment Collection, at the Harvard Art Museums, is a collection of pigments, binders, and other art materials for researchers to use as standards: so they can tell originals from restorations from forgeries. It’s not open to the public, because it’s a working research library – and because some of the pigments in there are rare, historic, or really shouldn’t be handled by anyone untrained.
