Welcome to the latest edition of Never Mind The Bar Charts, a political podcast featuring former Lib Dem Voice editor Stephen Tall and, er…, former Lib Dem Voice editor Mark Pack.

Listen and enjoy as birthday boy Stephen and I discuss Vince Cable’s record as party leader now he’s announced his departure date (nearly), who might succeed him, what happened at Liberal Democrat conference in York, the brilliance of Geoff Payne, the party reforms now underway and why Stephen Tall pays up money to the New Statesman.

As is now traditional, we manage the rare feat of talking politics without mentioning Brexit. Nearly.

