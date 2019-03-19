Now that the party has created a registered supporter scheme, a great pack of advice is available from Lib Dem HQ on how to make the most of it:

We now have a registered supporters’ scheme which has opened up our party to anyone who believes in a free, fair and open Britain.

This presents you, as a local party officer, with a brand new group of people to help you campaign, help you win elections and ultimately to help you demand better for your community and the country.

We want to make sure these new supporters feel valued and part of our movement – and local parties are best placed to make that happen.