March to Stop Brexit with the Lib Dems: this Saturday!

Who knows how many constitutional crises, meaningful votes or equivocations by Jeremy Corbyn we’ll have between now and Saturday.

But one thing you can be sure of.

The bigger the turnout for Saturday’s march against Brexit, the stronger the anti-Brexit campaign will be.

And we need that: for our economy, for our society and for our country.

The Liberal Democrat meeting point will be:

Outside The Dorchester

53 Park Lane

London W1K 1QA

United Kingdom

I’ll be there and I hope you can make it too.

Sign up to join the Lib Dem group at the march here – and do share that page to encourage others to come along too.

Not able to make it in person? Then watch out for messages on social media on Saturday which you can reshare, spreading the news about how the Liberal Democrats are a key part of the battle against Brexit. I’ll try to share a good batch myself both on Twitter and Facebook.