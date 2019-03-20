There’s a fair chance that the People’s Vote march on Saturday will be the largest concentration of Liberal Democrat members ever seen outside a federal conference, and quite possibly the largest even taking them into account.

If you can, please do come and join us on Saturday. Especially as twice this week alone (1, 2), Leave campaigners have been fined for breaking the law.

Of course, not everyone can. Even if you can’t march in person, you can still be part of something huge.

Here’s how:

Two special tips if you’re running a Lib Dem Twitter account

If you run a local party/branch account then don’t send original tweets about the march; rather, look to retweet others as much as you can. For example, if you retweet a message from our MEP Catherine Bearder then you are not only spreading our viewpoint to your followers, you’re also helping Catherine get more followers by publicising her account too. Get a nice flow of automatic messages by signing up to my special newsfeed service.