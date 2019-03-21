Six council by-elections but only four Liberal Democrat candidates this week.

Vange, Basildon

Seven of the previous nine times this ward has been contested there was a Liberal Democrat candidate. Alas, there wasn’t one this time.

Esh and Witton Gilbert, Durham

A Liberal Democrat defence, triggered by the resignation of Michael McGaun. Beverley Coult was the Lib Dem bidding to succeed him, and she succeeded:

Dalgarno, Kensington and Chelsea

This is one of those councils which demographically looks to have some very promising areas for the Liberal Democrats but where, hindered by council elections only every four years, the local party has never really got rolling as a major election-winning machine. The council currently has one Liberal Democrat. Alexandra Tatton-Brown stood for the Liberal Democrats.

Holditch and Chesterton, Newcastle-under-Lyme council

No Liberal Democrat candidate this time unfortunately even though there was one last time.

Milton, Southend-on-Sea

Carol White stood for the Liberal Democrats.

Aveley and Uplands, Thurrock

This by-election was caused by the resignation of Tim Aker, formerly a Ukip councillor and MEP. He later quit the party, becoming a Thurrock Independent councillor before stepping down from the council. He continues as an MEP, now in the Brexit Party which has just lost its leader.

After four contests with a Lib Dem, thanks to Tomas Pilvelis this time the party was on the ballot paper.

