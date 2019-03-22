How do I sign the Parliamentary petition to revoke Article 50?
It’s very simple: you can sign the petition to revoke Article 50 here.
You need a working email address as signing the petition to revoke Article 50 will trigger a confirmation email. Sometimes those end up in junk/spam folders, so keep an eye on them if your email does not arrive soon after signing.
But wait! Or rather, come back once you have… because there’s more you can do too.
Here are three other things you can do too:
- Sign these other key anti-Brexit petitions: Exit from Brexit (Lib Dems) and People’s Vote.
- Help make a great success of Saturday’s Put it to the People march.
- Back the political party that has been leading the fight against Brexit: join the Lib Dems or, if that’s a step too far, sign up as a supporter. (Alas, under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, Labour is still officially campaigning for Brexit to happen.)
Advertisements
There is one comment