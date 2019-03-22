Parliamentary by-election looking likely in prime Lib Dem target

Conservative MP Chris Davies has now pleaded guilty to two charges of false expense claims.

Sentencing is yet to take place, but the guilty plea means a Parliamentary by-election in his constituency is now looking (even) more likely.

And that constituency is Brecon and Radnorshire, formerly held by the Lib Dems (and represented by Kirsty Williams in the Welsh Assembly). Jane Dodds is the party’s newly selected Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) for the seat.

It looks like many of us will soon get the chance to campaign in one of the country’s most beautiful constituencies.