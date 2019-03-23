After the Put it to the People march, here’s what you should do next

After the brilliant march today, what next? Here are quick and easy things you can do to help strengthen the campaign against Brexit.

1. Spread the news of the success of the march

It looks like over a million people marched. Make sure people know just how big and successful the march was.

2. Sign-up

If you’ve not done so already, sign the key anti-Brexit petitions, including the one to revoke Article 50. Those petitions will then all prompt you with easy sharing links to tell your friends about the petitions too.

3. Write to your MP

Marches and petitions are noticed by Members of Parliament. What really cuts through, though, is correspondence from their constituents.

Use WriteToThem – the website which makes it really easy to find out who your MP is and to send them an email.

4. Back the Liberal Democrats

While Labour is led by a life-long Eurosceptic, the Liberal Democrats have been consistently arguing the pro-European, anti-Brexit case. Help make that voice even louder and more effective: