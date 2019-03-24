Dr John Timperley selected by Lib Dems in Tiverton and Honiton

News in of another Liberal Democrat selection, this time from the south west with consultant surgeon John Timperley picked for Tiverton and Honiton constituency.

The Liberal Democrats can within a smidgen of winning the seat when it was first contested in 1997, and held on to a substantial second place through several elections before falling back much further more recently.

On being selected, John Timperley said:

The NHS is not failing – it has been failed by political intent. I am convinced that the NHS will not survive Brexit and another Conservative Government. Added to the strategic, deliberate underfunding, service fragmentation and privatisation that is already advanced, the NHS, as we know it, will be no more… I am honoured to have been selected to represent the constituency of Tiverton and Honiton in the next Parliamentary election It has never been clearer that our electoral system, supported only by the two-party tribes, is not fit for purpose and needs urgent change… The Liberal Democrats must be at the fore leading a noisy charge towards a Single Transferable Vote and thereafter parliamentary reform. This is of critical importance if we are to exert our influence in national politics… Never has our country been more in need of a Liberal Democrat agenda and influence.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here, and some starter advice for the newly selected here.

