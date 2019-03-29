Vote Leave drops its appeal over Electoral Commission finding that it repeatedly broke the law
Via the Electoral Commission’s Twitter feed comes this news of the Vote Leave dropping its appeal over a series of offences:
That’s another one for the long list of the times Leave campaigners have been found to have broken the law.
