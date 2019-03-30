All that campaigning is paying off.

Today was meant to be Britain’s first full day outside the European Union. But all that campaigning has paid off, and we’re still in the EU.

Now let’s campaign even harder and keep it that way.

Here’s how you can help do just that.

And for a little extra incentive to click on that link above: Vote Leave has now dropped its appeal, giving us its claims of innocence in the face of the Electoral Commission finding that it broke the law in a major way at the referendum.