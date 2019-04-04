Congratulations, Broxbourne Liberal Democrats

Regular readers will know I’m regularly beating the drum for the Liberal Democrats to stand candidates more frequently in local elections. It’s a key part of building up the party’s core vote as well as being an important opportunity for even the smallest of teams to learn, grow and take a step forward.

It’s certainly not always easy to stand a full slate of candidates, so extra applause to Broxbourne Liberal Democrats. In a heavily Leave area with a former very, very small party membership, the party has grown sharply in the last trio of years. This May they will have a full slate of candidates, one for every vacancy in their patch. And they’ve also got a candidate for the by-election which puts an extra set up for election.

That’s impressive, especially as back in 2014 there was only one Lib Dem candidate and it’s a struggle to find the last time the party put up a full slate.

Congratulations, Broxbourne.