Conservative and Labour votes down, Lib Dem vote up in both by-elections this week
Only two by-elections this week, but one is a Parliamentary one: Newport West in Wales. The other is a Conservative defence on Norfolk County Council.
Wroxham, Norfolk
Stephen Heard stood for the Lib Dems, having finished second for the party last time in this ward – and second also the time before, though that time as an independent.
Newport West Parliamentary by-election
Ryan Jones stood for the Liberal Democrats in a contest that also saw an outing for one of those new pro-Europe-but-not-quite-able-to-like-the-Lib-Dems-parties, Renew, as well as the for the SDP, which is strongly Eurosceptic in its current form, unlike the party’s founders in the 1980s.
Do you find these posts and my other content useful? If so you can make a small one-off donation to help cover the costs of running this site and associated email lists via PayPal here or sign up for a small monthly donation via your debit card/bank account here. Thank you!
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
Get by-election results by email
If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:
There are no comments