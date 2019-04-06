Share your good news on Lib Dem local candidate numbers

Following my post about the impressive performance of Broxbourne Liberal Democrats when it comes to running far more candidates this May, I’ve had a pleasing range of feedback about other impressive increases in candidate numbers.

In the same part of the country as Broxbourne, we’ve seen our candidate numbers in East Herts go up from 12 in 2015 to 26 this time round (out of a possible 50), and in Hertsmere from 7 to 17 (out of 39).

I’m sure there’s plenty more good news out there. So do share your news here…

And remember to give thanks to all those volunteer agents who have to do extra work when we have more candidates.