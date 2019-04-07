Political

Where next for the Liberal Democrats? Come and hear me talk on 25 May

At the end of May I’ll be heading up to Ripon:

Where to next for the Liberal Democrats?

Mark Pack is the editor of Liberal Democrat Newswire and a very entertaining* speaker. We are hosting him for a discussion on the future direction for the Liberal Democrats.
Ripon Community House, Allhallowgate, Ripon on 25th May, 2-4pm.
Like me to come and give a talk or training session in your patch? Do get in touch.
* No pressure then…
