Pharmacies say Brexit causing medicine supply problems
The Guardian reports:
Brexit has contributed to a shortage of certain medicines at pharmacies in England, according to a body that represents the sector…
The Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee … said Britain’s planned exit from the EU coupled with manufacturers’ views of the country as a less attractive market had caused these significant problems…
Simon Dukes, the chief executive of PSNC, said: “Community pharmacies are reporting increasing problems sourcing some generic medicines for their patients.”
All the more reason to redouble our efforts to keep Britain in the European Union, especially given the warnings from the BMA about the danger to our health from Brexit.
