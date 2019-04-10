Pharmacies say Brexit causing medicine supply problems

The Guardian reports:

Brexit has contributed to a shortage of certain medicines at pharmacies in England, according to a body that represents the sector…

The Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee … said Britain’s planned exit from the EU coupled with manufacturers’ views of the country as a less attractive market had caused these significant problems…

Simon Dukes, the chief executive of PSNC, said: “Community pharmacies are reporting increasing problems sourcing some generic medicines for their patients.”