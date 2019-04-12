Voting Liberal Democrat in the council elections in much of England this May? If so, thank you!

And here are four simple things you can do to make your vote even more powerful.

Show people your support on Facebook

The more people see that others are voting Lib Dem, the more likely they are to vote Lib Dem themselves. You can show your support by signing up to the ‘Voting Lib Dem’ event on Facebook here.

Tell the party you’re voting Lib Dem

Campaigners put a lot of effort into reminding supporters to vote. Telling the party you will be voting Lib Dem helps make that time much more efficient, and so the party can secure more votes for its efforts. You can do so here.

Sign-up

Help make your support for the Lib Dems go further: join us as a member or, if that’s a step too far for the moment, as a registered supporter of the party.

Tell others

Know other people who might be voting Liberal Democrat? Share this post with them and encourage them to amplify their voice too.