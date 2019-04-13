An important message for Liberal Democrat supporters

There’s a huge pool of resources the Liberal Democrats have which could help us win more seats in the May local elections, secure control of more councils and get our European Parliament election campaign off to a flying start as a result.

It is members and supported like me who live in areas without local elections, but are in easy travel of places with contests.

The party’s London membership – around a fifth of our total membership – is particularly important given that, a handful of council by-elections aside, there are no local elections in London.

How much we contribute in campaign visits, making phone calls and donating to our colleagues with contests will make a big difference to the result.

That is why I am typing this on the train back from Bedford, where I was campaigning for Dave Hodgson and his team today:

Next weekend I’ll be off to Chelmsford and St Albans. Do join up with Camden Lib Dems and myself for that trip to St Albans if you can. (Details for Chelmsford to follow.)

Meanwhile, here are some photographs from the campaign trail today: