Following my own advice on how important it is to go campaigning in the local elections, on Easter Monday I’ll be joining Lib Dems from Camden and elsewhere to head over to St Albans for a spot of campaigning.

A good result in St Albans in May will deprive the Conservatives of their majority there, so it’s all hands on deck! As an added bonus, after Daisy Cooper’s fantastic result at the 2017 general election, doing well in May will also up the odds of us winning the Parliamentary seat next time too.

Be great if other readers want to join us when we head over; details in the Facebook event here.

Here’s why it matters: