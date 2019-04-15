New social media accounts for your delectation: PollBase and Never Mind The Bar Charts
In the last couple of weeks, I’ve spawned some new social media accounts which I hope you’ll find useful. As always, the focus is on providing relevant political information with a strong flavour of evidence thrown in:
- PollBase – my huge database of voting intention polls – now has its own Facebook page, on which will also appear regular round-ups of the latest polls. Just the place to be to make sense of what’s really happening in amongst all the excitable chatter and half-reports of voting intention figures.
- Never Mind The Bar Charts – my podcast with Stephen Tall – now has its own Twitter and Facebook accounts. Sign up and hear about our forthcoming episodes, send in your questions and comment on the volume of Stephen’s voice.
