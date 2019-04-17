No joint candidate slates for Euro elections on the Remain side

The Independent Group and the Greens rebuffed Liberal Democrat suggestions of a combined Remain front in the European Parliament elections.

As The Independent reports:

The Liberal Democrats have accused other anti-Brexit parties of damaging the chances of success in the European elections by refusing to fight on a joint ticket.

Vince Cable lashed out at The Independent Group and the Greens for rejecting his pleas to stand joint candidates on 23 May, to boost the number of MEPs demanding a second referendum.

The Lib Dem leader revealed that his party proposed fighting together – a move that one election expert has predicted could have delivered an extra six seats in Brussels.