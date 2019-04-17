Liberal Democrat candidate list for European Parliament elections

Earlier today the Liberal Democrats announce the list of MEP candidates in England and Wales for the EU elections on the 23rd May.

The diverse list of candidates sees 50% of the top-listed candidates being women and 10% BAME. That diversity, welcome though it is and an improvement on what the party has often achieved in the past in selections, was however lower than aimed for. Planned additional measures to boost diversity were dropped following threats of legal challenges to the party.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable said:

Today we’ve announced a strong, diverse mix of candidates, from those who’ve joined the Liberal Democrats recently to those with long experience of the European Parliament. We will fight these elections on a clear message: a Liberal Democrat vote is a vote to stop Brexit. Across the country, the strength of our membership of 100,000 is being deployed to prepare for both the European elections and for council elections on May 2nd. From local communities to the EU institutions, Liberal Democrats are determined to give a voice to the millions of people who demand better than Brexit Britain.

List of Liberal Democrat European Parliament candidates in England and Wales:

East Midlands (5)

Bill Newton Dunn 1

Michael Mullaney 2

Lucy Care 3

Suzanna Austin 4

Caroline Kenyon 5

East of England (7)

Barbara Gibson 1

Lucy Nethsingha 2

Fionna Tod 3

Stephen Robinson 4

Sandy Walkington 5

Marie Goldman 6

Julia Ewart 7

London (8)

Irina Von Wiese 1

Dinesh Dhamija 2

Luisa Porritt 3

Jonathan Fryer 4

Hussain Khan 5

Helen Cross 6

Graham Colley 7

Rabina Khan 8

North East (3)

Fiona Hall 1

Julie Porksen 2

Aidan King 3

North West (8)

Chris Davies 1

Jane Brophy 2

Helen Foster Grime 3

Anna Fryer 4

Sam Al-Hamdani 5

Rebecca Forrest 6

John Studholme 7

FrederickVan Mierlo 8

South East (10)

Catherine Bearder 1

Anthony Hook 2

Judith Bunting 3

Martin Tod 4

Liz Leffman 5

Chris Bowers 6

Giles Goodall 7

Ruvi Ziegler 8

Nick Perry 9

John Vincent 10

South West (5)

Caroline Voaden 1

Martin Horwood 2

Stephen Williams 3

Eleanor Rylance 4

David Chalmers 5

West Midlands (7)

Phil Bennion 1

Ade Adeyemo 2

Jeanie Falconer 3

Jenny Wilkinson 4

Jennifer Gray 5

Lee Dargue 6

Beverley Nielsen 7

Yorkshire and the Humber (6)

Shaffaq Mohammed 1

Rosina Robson 2

James Blanchard 3

Sophie Thornton 4

James Baker 5

Ruth Coleman-Taylor 6

Wales (4)

Sam Bennett 1

Donna Lalek 2

Alistair Cameron 3

Andrew Parkhurst 4

