Conservative MP fined £1,500 for false expense claim

An MP, who submitted false expenses, has been fined £1,500 and ordered to carry out unpaid community service. Christopher Davies, the Conservative MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, pleaded guilty to providing false or misleading information for allowances claims, and attempting to do so. The 51-year-old was told he had committed ”two very serious offences” which were “absolutely intended to deceive”. [ITV]

This level of punishment does not trigger an automatic Parliamentary by-election as it is not sufficient to disqualify him from being an MP. Instead, if he decides not to resign anyway, he will now face a recall petition. If that is successful, this will be a very winnable by-election for the Liberal Democrats.

Liberal Democrat Party President Sal Brinton said:

The people of Brecon and Radnorshire have been deeply disappointed to see their MP embroiled in such controversy. Chris Davies has put Brecon and Radnorshire on the map for all the wrong reasons. Instead of plunging local people into yet more uncertainty with a six-week recall process, Chris Davies should resign immediately and give Brecon and Radnorshire the chance to elect a new voice to represent them in Parliament.

